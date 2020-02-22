madrid
El vicepresidente segundo y ministro de Asuntos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, formará parte de la Comisión Delegada del Gobierno para Asuntos de Inteligencia, el organismo que supervisa y regula los trabajos del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI).
Según ha adelantado el diario El Mundo, el vicepresidente tendrá un puesto en la comisión a partir del próximo martes, cuando se aprobará su composición. La Ley 11/2002, que creó esta comisión delegada, establece que sus funciones son proponer al presidente del Gobierno los objetivos anuales del CNI y realizar el seguimiento y evaluación del desarrollo de los mismos.
El tercero de sus cometidos es velar por la coordinación de los servicios de inteligencia y los servicios de información de los cuerpos y fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado, de la administración civil y militar.
Hasta ahora han conformado este órgano, de acuerdo al real decreto que regula la comisión, la vicepresidenta del Gobierno y ministra de la Presidencia, Carmen Calvo, como presidenta; los ministros de Asuntos Exteriores, Defensa, Interior y Economía; el director del gabinete de la Presidencia, el secretario de Estado de Seguridad y el director del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia. No obstante, este decreto dispone que pueden ser convocados a las reuniones de la Comisión los "titulares de aquellos otros órganos superiores y directivos de la Administración General del Estado que se estime conveniente"
