Un cambio en la legislación permite que el Gobierno tenga presencia en la Comisión Delegada de Inteligencia que gestiona el Centro Nacional de Inteligencia

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, durante su intervención este martes la segunda sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso. EFE/Ballesteros
madrid

efe

El vicepresidente segundo y ministro de Asuntos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, formará parte de la Comisión Delegada del Gobierno para Asuntos de Inteligencia, el organismo que supervisa y regula los trabajos del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI).

Según ha adelantado el diario El Mundo, el vicepresidente tendrá un puesto en la comisión a partir del próximo martes, cuando se aprobará su composición. La Ley 11/2002, que creó esta comisión delegada, establece que sus funciones son proponer al presidente del Gobierno los objetivos anuales del CNI y realizar el seguimiento y evaluación del desarrollo de los mismos.

El tercero de sus cometidos es velar por la coordinación de los servicios de inteligencia y los servicios de información de los cuerpos y fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado, de la administración civil y militar.

Hasta ahora han conformado este órgano, de acuerdo al real decreto que regula la comisión, la vicepresidenta del Gobierno y ministra de la Presidencia, Carmen Calvo, como presidenta; los ministros de Asuntos Exteriores, Defensa, Interior y Economía; el director del gabinete de la Presidencia, el secretario de Estado de Seguridad y el director del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia. No obstante, este decreto dispone que pueden ser convocados a las reuniones de la Comisión los "titulares de aquellos otros órganos superiores y directivos de la Administración General del Estado que se estime conveniente"

