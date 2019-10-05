Colau critica que Rivera se abra a pactar con Sánchez, que "hace tiempo que busca este pacto"

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha criticado este sábado que el líder de Cs, Albert Rivera, se haya abierto a pactar con el presidente del Gobierno en funciones y líder socialista, Pedro Sánchez, tras las elecciones del 10 de noviembre.
En un apunte en Twitter recogido por Europa Press, la alcaldesa ha reprochado que el presidente del Ejecutivo "hace tiempo que busca este pacto" con Cs, y ha adjuntado al tuit el vídeo de la campaña de ECP 'Con Rivera no, con nosotros sí', presentado este mismo sábado en rueda de prensa.
Hoy Albert Rivera ha anunciado que está dispuesto a pactar con el PSOE. Pedro Sánchez hace tiempo que busca este pacto. Pero la gente progresista dijo #ConRiveraNo y lo volverá a repetir alto y claro con su voto el #10N pic.twitter.com/4YWZJ2Iejh— Ada Colau (@AdaColau) October 5, 2019
Ha recordado así los gritos de 'Con Rivera no' de los votantes socialistas tras las elecciones del 28 de abril, y ha opinado que la gente "lo volverá a repetir alto y claro con su voto" el 10 de noviembre.
