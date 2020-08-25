Estás leyendo: Las comunidades autónomas podrán solicitar el estado de alarma

Comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno Las comunidades autónomas podrán solicitar el estado de alarma

Dos mil miembros de las Fuerzas de Seguridad harán labores de rastreo.

Sánchez preside el Comité de Seguimiento del Coronavirus ya desde Moncloa
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, presidiendo la reunión del Comité de Seguimiento del COVID. EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este martes que las comunidades autónomas podrán pedir la declaración del estado de alarma en sus territorios o en parte de ellos.

Además, Sanchez también comunicó que el Gobierno ha acordado poner a disposición de las comunidades autónomas hasta 2.000 efectivos de las Fuerzas Armadas para hacer labores de rastreo.

