La militancia de Compromís ha ratificado con un 70% que la coalición concurra en las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre en una plataforma "amplia y plural" con el partido de Íñigo Errejón, Más Madrid, y otras fuerzas políticas del Estado. En la consulta ha participado el 42,2% de la militancia.
Según ha informado la coalición en un comunicado, de esta forma, la militancia ha ratificado la decisión que adoptó el pasado lunes la Comisión Ejecutiva de concurrir a los próximos comicios "en una plataforma amplia y plural con Más Madrid y otras fuerzas políticas similares del Estado".
A favor de la propuesta de la Comisión Ejecutiva se ha pronunciado el 70% de la militancia (1.676 votos); en contra el 27% (639) y se ha abstenido el 3% de los participantes, es decir, 77 personas.
La consulta ha estado abierta desde este martes a las 12.00 horas hasta este miércoles a la misma hora, y ha contabilizado la participación de 2.392 personas, lo que supone el 42,2% de la militancia de la coalición.
La Comisión Ejecutiva de Compromís votó mayoritariamente el lunes explorar un pacto con Más Madrid y otras fuerzas para el 10N, decisión que debía pasar por consulta de la militancia. Tanto Bloc como Iniciativa, mayoritarias en la coalición, y Els Verds se inclinaron por un acuerdo con el partido de Íñigo Errejón.
Según indicó entonces Compromís en un comunicado, el "escenario ideal" sería una plataforma amplia pero, "ante la manifiesta imposibilidad de conseguirlo", la Ejecutiva acordó por consenso "abrir la puerta a una alianza que sea lo más plural posible, en la que se incluyan Más Madrid y otras formaciones de otros territorios del Estado".
