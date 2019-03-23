Los 'comunes' piden explicaciones al Govern por el régimen abierto de Pujol

El candidato de Catalunya en Comú al Congreso, Jaume Asens, ha exigido explicaciones a la consellería de Justicia por su decisión de conceder el régimen abierto al exdirigente de CDC Oriol Pujol, para evitar "la sensación de que se le pueda dar trato de favor en función de quién es".
En declaraciones a la prensa en el Consell Nacional de Catalunya en Comú en Castelldefels (Barcelona), Asens se ha referido así a la decisión del Departamento de Justicia de conceder el régimen abierto a Oriol Pujol, condenado a dos años y medio por cobrar comisiones ilegales en el caso ITV, con lo que el exdirigente de CDC solo tendrá que ir a la cárcel a dormir.
Asens ha pedido explicaciones a la consellera de Justicia, Ester Capella, para saber "qué motiva" su decisión de autorizar el tercer grado a Oriol Pujol, a los dos meses de su ingreso en la cárcel Brians 1 para cumplir la condena de dos años y medio que pactó con la Fiscalía.
Para Jaume Asens, teniente de alcalde de Barcelona, debería evitarse la "sensación" de que Oriol Pujol pueda haber recibido un "trato de favor en función de quién es", dado que tiene una causa pendiente en la Audiencia Nacional, en la que está imputado junto al resto de su familia por indicios de corrupción a raíz de la fortuna oculta en Andorra.
El candidato de Catalunya en Comú ha recordado además que los delitos por los que Oriol Pujol ha sido condenado "tienen que ver con la corrupción, que ha causado tanta alarma social en nuestro país".
