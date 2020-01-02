El nuevo Gobierno municipal de Alcorcón, formado por PSOE y Unidas Podemos, ha denunciado que la anterior alcaldía, encabezada por el actual consejero regional de Vivienda y Administración Territorial, David Pérez (PP), destinó 65.704 euros a la instalación de 21 banderas de España.
Pérez promovió durante las dos legislaturas en las que ejerció como alcalde (2011-2019) la colocación de hasta 21 banderas de España: 20 de tamaño mediano y una de mayores dimensiones situada en la entrada de la ciudad, según ha adelantado eldiario.es.
Fuentes municipales han detallado que la inversión en los mástiles que soportaban dichas banderas alcanzó los 55.000 euros, 15.000 de ellos de la bandera de mayor tamaño, y que el conjunto de las telas tuvieron un coste de 10.704 euros, lo que hace un total de 65.704 euros.
Desde el PP de Alcorcón siempre han defendido el uso predominante de estas banderas como una forma de "reflejar el amor, el orgullo y el respeto que todos los españoles debemos tener a nuestro país y a nuestros símbolos nacionales", según consta en el programa electoral con el que se presentaron a las últimas elecciones municipales.
Sin embargo, desde la llegada del nuevo Gobierno municipal, de PSOE y Unidas Podemos, varias de las banderas instaladas por Pérez se han empezando a retirar o se están sustituyendo por la bandera de la localidad, algo que ya provocó hace unas semanas la crítica de Vox Alcorcón.
