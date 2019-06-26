Público
Comunidad de Madrid Vox exige un "programa único común" a tres para pactar en la Comunidad de Madrid

La presidenta de la formación de extrema derecha en Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, ha abierto un periodo de negociación que durará hasta las 14.00 horas del día 2 de julio, el día límite para proponer un candidato a la Presidencia.

La candidata de Vox a la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio. / EFE

La candidata de Vox a la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio. EFE/Archivo

Vox ha exigido como línea roja un "programa único común" para alcanzar un acuerdo con PP y Cs en la Comunidad de Madrid. La presidenta de la formación de extrema derecha en Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, ha abierto un periodo de negociación que durará hasta las 14.00 horas del día 2 de julio, el día límite para proponer un candidato a la Presidencia.

En una rueda de prensa en la Asamblea de Madrid, Monasterio ha puesto tres condiciones de negociación, la suscripción de un acuerdo con Vox, por "respeto" a sus votantes, el "compromiso" en torno a la firma de un programa único común y "lealtad" para cumplir lo que se firma. 

