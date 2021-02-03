Estás leyendo: Concentración de los vecinos de la Cañada Real frente a la Asamblea de Madrid

Concentración de los vecinos de la Cañada Real frente a la Asamblea de Madrid 

Los vecinos de la Cañada protestan por el corte de suministro eléctrico. 

Vecinas de Cañada Real con pancartas reivindicativas durante una manifestación en la Puerta ante la sede del Gobierno regional, para reclamar solución para los cortes de suministro eléctrico que sufren, en Madrid
Imagen de archivo de una manifestación de los vecinos de la Cañada - PÚBLICO

MADRID

Actualizado:

