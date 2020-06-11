Estás leyendo: Condenado a dos años de cárcel un exalcalde de Convergència por la trama del 3%

Corrupción Condenado a dos años de cárcel un exalcalde de Convergència por la trama del 3%

Un juez condena al exalcalde de Torredembarra (Tarragona) Daniel Masagué y al exconcejal Pere Font y a un excargo local de CDC por los delitos de prevaricación y fraude a la administración, a raíz de la adjudicación a dedo de unos chiringuitos de playa por "amiguismo político".

Un juez ha condenado a penas de hasta dos años de cárcel al exalcalde de Torredembarra (Tarragona) Daniel Masagué, al exconcejal Pere Font y a un excargo local de CDC, en una de las tramas de corrupción que dieron pie a la investigación del 3% sobre presunto pago de comisiones a la extinta formación.

En una sentencia, a la que ha tenido acceso Efe este jueves, el Juzgado de lo Penal número 2 de Tarragona condena a Masagué, Font y Gerard Montserrat, que fue presidente de CDC en la población, por los delitos de prevaricación y fraude a la administración, a raíz de la adjudicación a dedo de unos chiringuitos de playa por "amiguismo político", dada la pertenencia de los tres a la formación nacionalista.

