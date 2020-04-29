Estás leyendo: Iglesias acusa a Vox de "utilizar la muerte" de ancianos en residencias para "hacer política": "Es miserable"

Congreso de los Diputados Iglesias acusa a Vox de "utilizar la muerte" de ancianos en residencias para "hacer política": "Es miserable"

El vicepresidente segundo responde a la interpelación del partido ultraderechista en el Congreso de los Diputados. Acusa a la formación de Santiago Abascal de ser un partido "antiespañol y antipatriota", y repasa los decretos aprobados por el Gobierno durante la pandemia a los que Vox se opuso. "Es miserable utilizar la muerte para hacer política"

Pablo Iglesias en el Congreso de los Diputados, en una imagen de archivo. 

"Ustedes no son fascistas; son, simplemente, parásitos". El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha cargado con dureza este miércoles contra el partido ultraderechista Vox, al que acusa de "utilizar la muerte" de miles de ancianos en residencias de mayores durante la emergencia del coronavirus "para hacer política". "Es miserable".

Desde la tribuna del Congreso de los Diputados, en respuesta a una interpelación urgente del partido de Santiago Abascal, Iglesias ha tildado de "miserable" que Vox se refiera a las familias cuando negó su apoyo a reales decretos del Gobierno con medidas para ayudar a las familias, o que aproveche este "contexto" para "criticar la eutanasia", que el Ejecutivo quiere regular -la norma está en trámite en el Congreso-.

"Tienen muy pocos escrúpulos", decía, al disfrazar su discurso "en valores religiosos". "Representan en odio, la hipocresía y la miseria moral". Y, como en el siglo XX, incidía, la sociedad "se quitará de encima la inmundicia que ustedes representan".




