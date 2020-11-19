Estás leyendo: El Congreso ratifica el acuerdo del pacto de Toledo por una amplia mayoría

Subida de las pensiones El Congreso ratifica el acuerdo del pacto de Toledo por una amplia mayoría

Las recomendaciones aprobadas sentarán las bases de la futura reforma de las pensiones que acabará con el cambio que llevó a cabo el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy en 2013.

Imagen de archivo del ministro de Seguridad Social, José Liuis Escrivá, junto a la presidenta del Pacto de Toledo, Magdalena Valerio, en el Congreso. – EFE

PILAR ARAQUE CONDE

El Congreso de los Diputados ha ratificado el informe de evaluación y reforma del Pacto de Toledo por una amplia mayoría. El texto de recomendaciones ha cosechado 262 votos a favor, dos en contra y 78 abstenciones. Vox, que fue el único partido en votar contra del informe aprobado en la Comisión de Trabajo a finales de octubre, se ha retractado y finalmente ha optado por la abstención.

Las recomendaciones ratificadas por el Pleno sentarán las bases de la futura reforma de las pensiones que acabará con el cambio que llevó a cabo el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy en 2013 y que permitirá, entre otras cuestiones, la revalorización de las cotizaciones en base al IPC.

