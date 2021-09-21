MADRID
La Mesa del Congreso ha rechazado "por unanimidad" la propuesta que recogía la posibilidad de subir el sueldo de los diputados un 2%, una estimación contemplada en el marco del nuevo presupuesto de la Cámara Baja para el próximo año, según han confirmado a Público fuentes parlamentarias.
Y es que, el órgano presidido por Meritxell Batet ha sometido a votación este martes la propuesta de proyecto de Presupuestos del Congreso, la cual recoge una asignación a diputados, dentro del apartado de retribuciones de altos cargos, que asciende a 15.029.700 euros.
En esta línea, esto implicaba un aumento del 2% en relación a los 14.735.000 euros estipulados para el actual curso. Si bien, fuentes parlamentarias aclaran que, en todo caso, esa asignación se tomaría finalmente una vez aprobadas las cuentas públicas para 2022.
El portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Pablo Echenique, ha defendido congelar el salario de sus señorías un año más, como sucedió con el presupuesto de 2021. "Adelanto desde ya que los diputados de Unidas Podemos-En Comú Podem-Galicia en Común votarán mañana en contra de esta propuesta. No nos parece necesario", avanzó ya este lunes en un tuit.
