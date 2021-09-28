madridActualizado:
El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, confirmó este martes en la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros que el Gobierno no se plantea cambiar el marco legal de la edad de jubilación, que se mantendrá en los 67 años.
El ministro, a quien le han llovido todo tipo de críticas internas y externas, explicó que nunca pidió alargar la edad de jubilación a los 75 años y que en la entrevista al diario Ara sólo hizo una reflexión de por qué el mercado laboral español expulsa a los mayores de 55 años, cuando la cultura en Europa es toda la contraria.
Escrivá insistió en que su proyecto sí contempla que las personas que voluntariamente quieran alargar su vida laboral, sí tendrán un incentivo y una compensación para hacerlo.
En este sentido, recordó que este jueves defenderá desde la tribuna del Congreso la reforma de las pensiones, pactada con los agentes sociales, donde se contemplan medidas que llevan aparejadas "un reforzamiento del sistema público de pensiones", dijo.
El ministro no quiso decir si se sentía desautorizado por el Gobierno por la rectificación hecha en torno a la entrevista, y sólo dijo que se le malinterpretaron sus palabras.
La vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz, no quiso criticar a su compañero de Gobierno, al quien el día anterior le pidió cautela, y aseguró que lo importante es que salga adelante el acuerdo de pensiones, "que es un gran logro del Gobierno de coalición", dijo.
Escrivá provocó una gran tormenta en todos los grupos parlamentarios y en el propio PSOE
Las palabras de Escrivá han provocado toda una tormenta en todos los grupos parlamentarios, así como en el propio PSOE, donde cada vez se entienden menos la salidas de tono del ministro que consideran, además, que causan un gran perjuicio al Ejecutivo, aunque luego rectifique.
El ministro estuvo en toda las quinielas para salir del Ejecutivo en la última crisis de Gobierno de julio, pero Pedro Sánchez contra todo pronóstico siguió apostando por él. Hay quien piensa que su papel es precisamente el que está haciendo, lanzar los globos sondas más incómodos para el Gobierno.
