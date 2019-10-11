La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, anunció tras el Consejo de Ministros que los restos del dictador, Francisco Franco, serán exhumados del Valle de los Caídos. antes del 25 de octubre.
El Ejecutivo, en esta ocasión, ha evitado poner una fecha concreta a la exhumación -en contra de lo que hizo en el mes de mayo- aunque está obligado a avisar con antelación a la familia, que ya ha comunicado que quiere estar presente, y lo hará con 48 horas de antelación. Los medios de comunicación no tendrán acceso, pero si serán informados también con antelación de qué día y a qué hora se procederá a la exhumación..
Calvo explicó que la exhumación se realizará cuando se disponga de "los medios técnicos y de seguridad" que lo permitan, y se realizará con arreglo a los criterios que ha había fijado el Ejecutivo en las dos resoluciones anteriores.
Calvo garantizó que se procederá a la exhumación "con absoluto respeto a los restos y a la familia"; y que buscará hacer con mayor discreción posible y perturbando lo menos posible a los ciudadanos.
La vicepresidenta restó importancia a que no se haya fijado una fecha concreta, recordó que todo el mundo la conocerá con 48 horas de antelación, y aseguró que sólo se debe a que tienen que tomar "unas decisiones instrumentales últimas que tienen que ver con la ejecución de la exhumación", dijo.
