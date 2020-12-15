Estás leyendo: El Gobierno garantizará que no se corten los suministros a ningún consumidor vulnerable

Público
Público

Consejo de Ministros El Gobierno garantizará que no se corten los suministros a ningún consumidor vulnerable

La Vicepresidenta Tercera incorporará esta medida en una disposición adicional al decreto sobre los desahucios (que podría llegar al Consejo de Ministros el próximo martes) o en otro decreto, para que entre en vigor en el menor tiempo posible.

La vicepresidenta para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera, durante una rueda de prensa posterior al primer Consejo de Ministros.
La vicepresidenta para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera, en una imagen de archivo, durante una rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros. E. Parra/POOL / EUROPA PRESS

madrid

Actualizado:

manuel sánchez / alexis romero

La ministra Portavoz, María Jesús Montero, anunció este martes que el Gobierno garantizará que ningún consumidor vulnerable, que sea así considerado por los Servicios Sociales, sufra ningún corte de suministros.

En medio de las críticas de Unidas Podemos, hechas públicas poco antes del Consejo de Ministros, Montero explicó que la Vicepresidenta Tercera que lleva Teresa Ribera, incorporará una disposición adicional en este sentido en el próximo decreto ley que apruebe el Gobierno, y que dará esta garantía a todas las personas vulnerables más allá del bono social en vigor.

Montero no quiso concretar más sobre la medida, pero aseguró que esta disposición adicional se incorporará en un breve periodo de tiempo.

Esto supondrá que el Gobierno prohibirá los cortes de suministros básicos de agua, luz y gas a las personas en situación de vulnerabilidad hasta el próximo mes de mayo, coincidiendo con el fin del estado de alarma, al igual que con la prohibición de los desahucios.

Es previsible que esta medida se incorpore en el decreto sobre los desahucios que, previsiblemente, irá al Consejo de Ministros el próximo martes, día 22 de diciembre. Pero, también apuntó la ministra la posibilidad de incorporar esa disposición adicional en otro decreto o proyecto de ley.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público