La ministra Portavoz, María Jesús Montero, anunció este martes que el Gobierno garantizará que ningún consumidor vulnerable, que sea así considerado por los Servicios Sociales, sufra ningún corte de suministros.
En medio de las críticas de Unidas Podemos, hechas públicas poco antes del Consejo de Ministros, Montero explicó que la Vicepresidenta Tercera que lleva Teresa Ribera, incorporará una disposición adicional en este sentido en el próximo decreto ley que apruebe el Gobierno, y que dará esta garantía a todas las personas vulnerables más allá del bono social en vigor.
Montero no quiso concretar más sobre la medida, pero aseguró que esta disposición adicional se incorporará en un breve periodo de tiempo.
Esto supondrá que el Gobierno prohibirá los cortes de suministros básicos de agua, luz y gas a las personas en situación de vulnerabilidad hasta el próximo mes de mayo, coincidiendo con el fin del estado de alarma, al igual que con la prohibición de los desahucios.
Es previsible que esta medida se incorpore en el decreto sobre los desahucios que, previsiblemente, irá al Consejo de Ministros el próximo martes, día 22 de diciembre. Pero, también apuntó la ministra la posibilidad de incorporar esa disposición adicional en otro decreto o proyecto de ley.
