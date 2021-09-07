MADRIDActualizado:
La última propuesta del líder del PP, Pablo Casado, de condicionar el acuerdo en la renovación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) a un cambio en la elección de los miembros de este órgano, es rechazado abiertamente por el Gobierno que considera que es una nueva excusa del partido conversador para no cumplir con sus obligaciones institucionales.
La ministra Portavoz, Isabel Rodríguez, afirmó que tampoco está en la agenda del presidente del Gobierno reunirse o llamar al líder de la oposición si sigue manteniendo esta actitud, y recordó los argumentos de la carta enviada a Casado, pidiéndole que vuelva a la institucionalidad.
Rodríguez indicó que "basta ya de excusas" porque, según dijo, "no hay excusas para seguir teniendo bloqueada la renovación del CGPJ durante más de mil días".
Para la ministra Portavoz lo primero es cumplir la ley actual para la renovación de los miembros del CGPJ, aunque no rechazó posteriormente abrir un debate en cuanto a su elección.
Rodríguez insistió una y otra vez en el comportamiento del Partido Popular y reiteró que Sánchez no llamará a Casado. "Nadie tiene que llamar a ningún español para cumplir la Constitución. Todos estamos obligados, y Casado también", afirmó.
Otro clima en Catalunya
Por otra parte, la ministra Portavoz también se refirió a la mesa de diálogo con Catalunya y siguió sin desvelar si acudirá Pedro Sánchez al próximo encuentro. Eso sí, puso en valor que el clima en Catalunya está cambiando y, como dato, afirmó que están bajando los delitos de odio con respecto a la media del resto de España.
Así, afirmó que la Memoria de la Fiscalía del último año ha puesto de manifiesto que, desde que se está "apaciguando el clima político", se han reducido las investigaciones y delitos de odio motivados por ideología. En concreto, han descendido un 62% en la ciudad de Barcelona.
Finalmente, la ministra también confirmó que la subida del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional "será inminente" y siguió confiando en que se logre un acuerdo con los agentes sociales.
