Consejo de Ministros "Aquí no hay ministros del PSOE ni de Unidas Podemos, aquí hay un Gobierno de coalición"

La portavoz del Ejecutivo, María Jesús Montero, comparece su primera rueda de prensa acompañada de una ministra socialista (Isabel Celaá) y una ministra del partido morado (Irene Montero).

La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero (c), acompañada por las ministras de Igualdad, Irene Montero (d), y de Educación, Isabel Celáa, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, en el Palacio de La Moncloa. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El viejo dicho de que una imagen vale más que mil palabras volvió a demostrarse como muy cierto, cuando en la primera rueda de prensa de la ministra Portavoz, María Jesús Montero, se sentaron junto a ella en la mesa de la sala de prensa del Consejo de Ministros una ministra socialista (Isabel Celaá) y una ministra del partido morado (Irene Montero). La foto constataba por sí sola que hay un Gobierno de coalición.

Y así lo reflejó la propia Montero, cuando a ser preguntada cómo iba la cohabitación en el Consejo de Ministros de miembros de distintos partidos, contestó: “Aquí ya no hay ministros del PSOE ni de Unidas Podemos, aquí hay un Gobierno de coalición”.

Montero abundó en esta idea y aseguró que estos pocos días que lleva de andadura el nuevo Gobierno se están viviendo con “absoluta normalidad” y, a la vez, “con mucha ilusión y mucha responsabilidad”.

María Jesús Montero e Irene Montero destacan que hay mucha "ilusión y mucha responsabilidad"

Sus palabras fueron corroboradas por Irene Montero, quien añadió que hay “ilusión, alegría y mucha responsabilidad”.

Así también se comprobó en la rueda de prensa, donde Celaá e irene Montero complementaron sus mensajes en contra del llamado “pin parental”, y hasta por la misma actitud de la ministra de Igualdad, que estuvo más que prudente y comedida antes las preguntas que le hicieron sobre su área gubernamental. Montero dijo que ya desarrollaría los temas que va a abordar su departamento en otro momento, como queriendo no tener demasiado protagonismo en su primera rueda de prensa tras un Consejo de Ministros.

Aunque apenas han pasado cinco días desde el nombramiento del nuevo Gobierno y tras dos Consejos de Ministros, de momento, se respiran aires de tranquilidad en el Ejecutivo de coalición.

