madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Consumo ha pedido este miércoles a la Fiscalía que investigue la venta en internet de artículos pedófilos que incitan a la violencia contra las niñas y utilizan de forma vejatoria el cuerpo de la mujer menor de edad.
El Ministerio de Alberto Garzón ha solicitado a la Fiscalía que investigue si la puesta en el mercado, la distribución y la publicidad de este tipo de productos destinados a juegos pedófilos en la plataforma de comercio electrónico Amazon podrían ser actos constitutivos de delito.
Según Consumo, la comunicación comercial de estos artículos es contraria a la Ley General de la Publicidad porque supone "una utilización vejatoria del cuerpo de la mujer".
El Ministerio ha remitido además un escrito a Amazon en el que solicita la retirada inmediata de estos productos y pide una "reunión urgente" para abordar "las necesarias medidas de control y restricción en la venta por internet".
