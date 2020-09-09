Estás leyendo: Consumo solicita a Amazon que retire los artículos pedófilos que comercializa

El Ministerio pide a la Fiscalía que investigue los hechos y reclama una "reunión urgente"  a la compañía para abordar "las necesarias medidas de control y restricción en la venta por internet".

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, durante una comparecencia en el Senado en Comisión de Sanidad y Consumo, en Madrid. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press / Archivo
El Ministerio de Consumo ha pedido este miércoles a la Fiscalía que investigue la venta en internet de artículos pedófilos que incitan a la violencia contra las niñas y utilizan de forma vejatoria el cuerpo de la mujer menor de edad.

El Ministerio de Alberto Garzón ha solicitado a la Fiscalía que investigue si la puesta en el mercado, la distribución y la publicidad de este tipo de productos destinados a juegos pedófilos en la plataforma de comercio electrónico Amazon podrían ser actos constitutivos de delito.

Según Consumo, la comunicación comercial de estos artículos es contraria a la Ley General de la Publicidad porque supone "una utilización vejatoria del cuerpo de la mujer".

El Ministerio ha remitido además un escrito a Amazon en el que solicita la retirada inmediata de estos productos y pide una "reunión urgente" para abordar "las necesarias medidas de control y restricción en la venta por internet".

