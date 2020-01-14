El fiscal de la Sala de Medio Ambiente y Urbanismo, Antonio Vercher Noguera, ha emitido un escrito dirigido al alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, para pedir que se organicen "patrullas policiales" durante los días de restricción de tráfico y se actúe penalmente contra los infractores que usan vehículos contaminantes.
En el escrito, al que ha tenido acceso Público, el fiscal reclama que se aumenten los efectivos con el fin de detectar a los usuarios que viajan en vehículos contaminantes. "La determinación de la existencia de una contaminación penal podría quedar concretada por aspectos tales como los humos provocados, ausencia de las correspondientes Inspecciones Técnicas de Vehículos (ITV) o defectos en el motor que se traduzcan en una mayor emisión de contaminantes", argumenta.
"Es evidente que el problema es cada vez más acuciante"
En ese sentido, Vercher Noguera, ve necesaria la intervención de los agentes de la Policía Local "especializados en medio ambiente", con la colaboración, si fuera necesario, de los Agentes del SEPRONA.
La Fiscalía reconoce, además, las graves consecuencias que tiene la contaminación del aire en la salud de la ciudadanos. "Es evidente que el problema es cada vez más acuciante y que es necesario atajar los casos más exponenciales de circulación inaceptablemente contaminante", zanja.
El oficio de la Fiscalía de Medio Ambiente llega unos días después de que la capital haya experimentado unos altos índices de contaminación. De hecho, el propio Ayuntamiento de Madrid, dirigido por Martínez-Almeida, se vio obligado a aplicar el protocolo anticontaminación por primera vez en lo que va de legislatura.
