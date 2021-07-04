Convocadas este lunes en Galicia marchas por la paliza de muerte que un joven recibió en A Coruña

Samuel, un joven de 24 años, moría este sábado en A Coruña después de recibir una paliza en la puerta de una discoteca, un suceso que tuvo lugar en torno a las 03.00 de la mañana en la avenida Buenos Aires.
Como respuesta a su muerte, por la cuál hay todavía una investigación abierta para esclarecer los motivos de la paliza, se han convocado protestas en toda Galicia bajo el lema #JusticiaparaSamuel.
A las 20.00 horas de este lunes, A Coruña, Pontevedra, Ourense, Vigo, Lugo, Ferrol, A Estrada y Santiago de Compostela acogerán protestas para reclamar justicia por la muerte de este joven. La concentración considera que la paliza tuvo que ver con motivaciones homófobas, aunque las autoridades no han confirmado nada al respecto.
