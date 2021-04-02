Estás leyendo: Almeida critica el "daño a Madrid" que hacen los partidos que dicen que los franceses son "una panda de borrachos"

Almeida critica el "daño a Madrid" que hacen los partidos que dicen que los franceses son "una panda de borrachos"

"Descalificar a los franceses no creo que sea de recibo, como han hecho determinadas fuerzas o que la Embajada Francesa tenga que salir al paso de que se descalifique", ha afirmado el alcalde de Madrid y portavoz nacional del PP.

El portavoz nacional del PP y alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, este viernes tras visitar una mesa informativa del PP de Madrid de cara a las elecciones del próximo 4 de mayo. Luca Piergiovanni / EFE

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha criticado este viernes el "daño a Madrid" que hacen los partidos políticos que califican a los franceses de "panda de borrachos que solo vienen a beber".

"Descalificar a los franceses no creo que sea de recibo, como han hecho determinadas fuerzas o que la Embajada Francesa tenga que salir al paso de que se descalifique", ha censurado el regidor tras participar en una mesa informativa del PP.

Ha sacado pecho de la oferta cultural de la ciudad, como los museos Thyssen-Bornemisza y El Prado o el Teatro Real y ha criticado que se "descalifique la actividad cultural" y ha dicho que esos ataques hacen daño tanto a la Comunidad como a los gestores culturales y a los franceses que "no vienen a Madrid a emborracharse".

