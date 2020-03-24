Estás leyendo: Baltasar Garzón, ingresado en la clínica Ruber tras dar positivo en coronavirus

Coronavirus Baltasar Garzón, ingresado en la clínica Ruber tras dar positivo en coronavirus

El exmagistrado llevaba varios días confinado en su casa y con fiebre, hasta que este martes ha tenido que ser ingresado por una insuficiencia respiratoria.

Baltasar Garzón, en una entrevista con agencias internacionales de prensa en Madrid. — Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP
El exjuez de la Audiencia Nacional Baltasar Garzón ha sido ingresado en la clínica Ruber de Madrid tras haber dado positivo en coronavirus. El exmagistrado llevaba varios días confinado en su casa y con fiebre, hasta que este martes ha tenido que ser ingresado por una insuficiencia respiratoria.

Las muertes por coronavirus siguen aumentando en España y ya son 2.696 las personas fallecidas, después de que este martes se hayan registrado 514 muertes por Covid-19. El número de contagiados ha aumentado en un día en 6.582 personas, dejando la cifra de contagiados en 39.673 casos.

Garzón dirige el bufete Iloca. Fue el juez que destapó el 'caso Gürtel' cuando estaba al frente del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 5 de la Audiencia Nacional. En febrero de 2012 fue expulsado de la carrera judicial tras ser condenado a 11 años de inhabilitación por el Tribunal Supremo a instancias de los cabecillas de la trama corrupta Gürtel.

