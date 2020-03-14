Estás leyendo: Torra, a Urkullu tras las medidas previstas por el Gobierno: "No podemos aceptar que confisquen nuestras competencias"

Coronavirus Torra, a Urkullu tras las medidas previstas por el Gobierno: "No podemos aceptar que confisquen nuestras competencias"

El presidente de la Generalitat ha llamado al lehendakari para valorar el avance de la pandemia del coronavirus y "la respuesta que hay que darle".

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante una rueda de prensa. EFE
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante una rueda de prensa. EFE

barcelona

Actualizado:

europa press

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha llamado al lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu, y ha asegurado: "Coincidimos en que no podemos aceptar que el Gobierno español confisque nuestras competencias en salud, seguridad y transporte".

"Necesitamos apoyo, no recentralización", ha afirmado Torra en un apunte en Twitter  y tras conocerse que los ministros de Defensa, Interior, Transportes y Sanidad tendrán competencias para actuar y dictar órdenes bajo la dirección del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante el tiempo que se prolongue el estado de alarma.

El presidente catalán ha explicado que ha llamado a Urkullu para valorar el avance de la pandemia del coronavirus y "la respuesta que hay que darle".

