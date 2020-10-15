Estás leyendo: Rajoy cree que la sentencia de la Gürtel es una "reparación moral" a los hechos que provocaron su moción de censura

Rajoy cree que la sentencia de la Gürtel es una "reparación moral" a los hechos que provocaron su moción de censura

"Confío en que esta reparación moral les anime a seguir trabajando sin desfallecer por el bienestar, las libertades y la concordia entre españoles, valores que hoy percibo más necesarios que nunca", afirma en un comunicado.

El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy ha celebrado este jueves que la Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo haya calificado de excesivo que el tribunal de la Audiencia Nacional que juzgó la primera época de la trama Gürtel diera por acreditada en su sentencia la existencia de una caja B en el PP, lo que motivó la moción de censura que provocó su salida de Moncloa.

A través de un comunicado difundido en Twitter, recogido por Europa Press, Rajoy ha recordado que el pasado 31 de mayo de 2018 señaló ante el Congreso de los Diputados que la sentencia de Gürtel no condenaba al Ejecutivo "ni a su presidente ni a ninguno de sus miembros" ni tampoco al Partido Popular o cualquiera de sus militantes.

En el mismo, Rajoy ha querido agradecer "a todos los españoles" que le "han honrado con su confianza durante los años" en que se dedico a la actividad política, "y muy especialmente durante" su etapa al frente de la Presidencia del Gobierno.

"También a los militantes y simpatizantes del Partido Popular por el apoyo que me han prestado siempre y en todo momento. Confío en que esta reparación moral les anime a seguir trabajando sin desfallecer por el bienestar, las libertades y la concordia entre españoles, valores que hoy percibo más necesarios que nunca", ha añadido.

Así, el que fuera jefe del Ejecutivo ha insistido en que la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo recoge que "no puede afirmarse la autoría del PP como autor de delitos de corrupción y prevaricación irregular al no solicitarse su condena en tal sentido y haber sido traído al proceso como partícipe a título lucrativo.

En esta línea, ha recordado el contenido de la sentencia, que establece que "la condena como partícipe a título lucrativo no solo es compatible con la buena fe y por supuesto con la inocencia, sino que presupone esta última".

