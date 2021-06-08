Estás leyendo: Unidas Podemos denunciará al presidente de Murcia por cohecho

Corrupción Unidas Podemos denunciará al presidente de Murcia por cohecho

La formación presentará una denuncia ante la Justicia murciana contra López Miras por mediar en la operación quirúrgica de una familiar de García Egea.

El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea (d), junto al presidente de la Región de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, durante su participación en la protesta ante el cambio de reglas de explotación del Trasvase Tajo-Segura y el incremento de los caudal
El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea (d), junto al presidente de la Región de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, durante su participación en la protesta ante el cambio de reglas de explotación del Trasvase Tajo-Segura. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

Unidas Podemos denunciará al presidente de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, por mediar, presuntamente y tal y como asegura Infolibre, en la operación quirúrgica de un familiar del número dos del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea.

Unidas Podemos presentará en los próximos días una denuncia ante la Justicia murciana al entender que López Miras ha incurrido en un delito de cohecho, tal y como recoge el Artículo 419 del Código Penal.

Este artículo mencionado señala como delito que una "autoridad o funcionario público que, en provecho propio o de un tercero, recibiere o solicitare, por sí o por persona interpuesta, dádiva, favor o retribución de cualquier clase".

