Las Cortes aprueban el primer plan de igualdad de su historia

madrid
La semana del 8 de marzo ha traído a las Cortes Generales el primer plan de igualdad de su historia. Las presidentas del Congreso y del Senado, Meritxell Batet y Pilar Llop han presentado este plan, en el que se trabaja desde anteriores legislaturas, y que se basa en ocho ejes y tres objetivos fundamentales.
Estos tres objetivos, han explicado las presidentas, son: reducir las desigualdades en el acceso al empleo público en ambas Cámaras, mejorar la conciliación laboral y personal de los trabajadores de las Cortes y proteger a las víctimas de violencia y acoso, previniendo determinadas situaciones en e Congreso y en el Senado.
Desde el equipo que ha trabajado en este Plan de igualdad han insistido en que no se trata de una acción destinada a diputados y senadores, sino a los trabajadores y funcionarios que desempeñan su labor en las Cortes Generales.
((Habrá ampliación))
