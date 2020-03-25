madrid
Dos doctores han fallecido en los últimos días a causa del coronavirus. Son los primeros de los que se tiene noticia. Ambos eran médicos de cabecera. Una es Isabel Muñoz, que desempeñaba su labor en el consultorio de La Fuente de San Esteban (Salamanca). Otro es Manuel Barragán, médico de familia en Córdoba, en el centro de salud Levante-Sur. Más de 5.000 facultativos se han contagiado del Covid-19, según los datos oficiales.
El presidente de la Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, ha confirmado este miércoles que la médico de La Fuente de San Esteban falleció este martes en su domicilio, donde se encontraba en autoaislamiento, y que había dado positivo en la prueba por coronavirus. La muerte de Córdoba la ha confirmado el secretario del Sindicato Médico Andaluz en la provincia, José Luis Navas.
"Al matadero"
"En lo profesional, matrícula de honor, calificación que me atrevo a decir compartimos todos los vecinos de La Fuente de San Esteban, empleaba el tiempo que hiciera falta con cada paciente que pasada diariamente por su saturada consulta, trataba con una paciencia, delicadeza y cariño que inspiraba tal confianza que salías de su consulta curado de tus dolencias", señaló a La Gaceta de Salamanca, Baltasar Rodríguez Moro, portavoz del Grupo Municipal Socialista en el Ayuntamiento de La Fuente de San Esteban.
José Luis Navas, según recoge el diario Córdoba, ha manifestado el "apoyo absoluto del SMA a los profesionales que se están jugando la vida" y ha criticado que "vamos a pelo, nos están mandando al matadero".
