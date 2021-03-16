Estás leyendo: Sánchez e Iglesias acuerdan los cambios en el Gobierno "a falta de detalles"

Crisis de Gobierno Sánchez e Iglesias acuerdan los cambios en el Gobierno "a falta de detalles"

El presidente respetará el pacto con Unidas Podemos, que mantendrá la vicepresidencia segunda y la cartera de Trabajo.

Pedro Sánchez, presidente del Gobierno, este 15 de marzo
Pedro Sánchez, presidente del Gobierno, el pasado 15 de marzo en la cumbre Franco-Española. EFE

Actualizado:

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el todavía vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, mantuvieron este martes una reunión posterior al Consejo de Ministros en las que ambos analizaron los cambios que deben acometerse en el Ejecutivo tras la salida del líder de Unidas Podemos.

Según una breve nota del Gobierno, "ambos consideran que hay acuerdo en dichos cambios y solamente falta rematar algunos detalles en base el acuerdo de coalición". 

Fuentes consultadas aseguran que Unidas Podemos mantendrá la vicepresidencia segunda y, además, también los cuatro ministerios que tiene ahora, y donde se incluye la cartera de Trabajo.

Hay que recordar que iglesias planteó que fuese la actual ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, quien ocupara la vicepresidencia que él deja vacante; y que fuese la actual secretaria de Estado de la Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, la que llevase la cartera del un Ministerio que asumiera la funciones que ahora desempeñaba la vicepresidenta segunda en materia de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030.

Sánchez podría hacer algún ajuste de áreas, pero siempre pactado con socio de Gobierno

Desde el Gobierno de Sánchez se apunta que puede haber algún ajuste de áreas, pero que no se prevén discrepancias con Unidas Podemos y se saldarán con un acuerdo entre ambas partes.

La crisis de Gobierno todavía tendrá que esperar unas semanas, ya que Iglesias indicó que no abandonará el Gobierno hasta que salga adelante la ley de Vivienda, lo que en principio se espera que sea este mismo mes de marzo.

