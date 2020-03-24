Estás leyendo: Carmen Calvo da negativo por coronavirus

Público
Crisis sanitaria Carmen Calvo da negativo por coronavirus

La prueba no se considera todavía concluyente y la vicepresidenta sigue hospitalizada por una infección respiratoria.

La vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo durante una reciente entrevista. | EFE
madrid

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha dado negativo por coronavirus en el test que se le ha practicado en la clínica Ruber de Madrid, donde ingresó el pasado domingo por problemas respiratorios.

No obstante, según fuentes del Gobierno, la prueba no se considera concluyente y continúa hospitalizada con el tratamiento médico prescrito para la infección respiratoria que padece desde hace unos días.

La vicepresidenta se encuentra en una habitación aislada y le serán practicada en las próximas horas varias pruebas que han determinado los facultativos.

El Gobierno dice que en cuanto se conozca el resultado de dichas pruebas se hará público, pese a que ha estado más de 48 horas sin informar del estado de la vicepresidenta argumentando que querían respetar su intimidad, cosa que no hicieron en el caso de otras ministras como Irene Monero o Carolina Darias, que dieron positivo por este virus y fue comunicado de forma inmediata.

La vicepresidente había dado negativo en esta prueba cuando se le realizó a todos los miembros de Gobierno hace unos quince días, a raíz de que se conociera que la ministra de Igualdad tenía el coronavirus. Desde entonces, Calvo ha mantenido una actividad política intensa y, además, ha sido de las que ha asistido de manera presencial a los últimos Consejos de Ministros que se han celebrado.

