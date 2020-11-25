Estás leyendo: Calvo anuncia decisiones importantes que garanticen acabar con la asimetría tributaria en las comunidades autónomas

Las Cuentas del Estado para 2021 Calvo anuncia decisiones importantes que garanticen acabar con la asimetría tributaria en las comunidades autónomas

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno confirma el acuerdo alcanzado con ERC para los Presupuestos.

Gamarra: "Señora vicepresidenta, ¿cómo valora los primeros días de EH Bildu en la dirección del Estado?
La vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo,, en una intervención en el Congreso. EFE

madrid

manuel sánchez / alexis romero

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, confirmó el acuerdo alcanzado con ERC para los Presupuestos en materia de fiscalidad, y aseguró que el Gobierno está dispuesto a abordar lo que denominó como "la asimetría tributaria" en las comunidades autónomas.

Calvo avanzó que "estamos al inicio de unas decisiones importantes que les garanticen a los españoles que sea cual sea el territorio donde vivan su  situación tributaria no puede ser de una asimetría que plantee una deslealtad de los territorios entre sí", dijo. 

