El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, respondió a las advertencias que hizo este lunes el ministro de Exteriores de reino alauí vinculando la reciente crisis en la frontera con Ceuta con la situación del líder del Frente Polisario y la posición de España sobre el Sáhara, y aseguró contundentemente: "Es inaceptable que se haya utilizado la inmigración" en este asunto.

Sánchez no dudó en su respuesta que llevaba preparada: "Si está diciendo que se ha utilizado el asalto a la valla de Ceuta por más de 10.000 marroquíes me parece absolutamente inaceptable, porque no es aceptable decir que se atacan las fronteras por desavenencias en política exterior".

No obstante, el presidente del Gobierno reiteró que España sigue considerando a Marruecos como un aliado estratégico y le recordó que "no tiene mejor aliado en la UE que España".

