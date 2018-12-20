La guerra de la imagen, los símbolos, los significados y los mensajes se empezó a librar horas antes de la reunión entre el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; y el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, con los comunicados emitidos para informar del encuentro por el Ejecutivo catalán y el Palacio de la Moncloa.
En el primero, se encabeza el escrito diciendo: “Los presidentes Quim Torra y Pedro Sánchez encabezarán hoy la cumbre convocada entre los gobiernos catalán y español”, mientras que el que emitió el Ejecutivo español se lee: “El presidente del Gobierno se reúne con el president de la Generalitat de Catalunya”.
En el comunicado de La Moncloa, además, se precisa que “paralelamente” la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, y la ministra de Política Territorial, Mertitxell Batet, celebrarán reuniones con “sus interlocutores habituales” de la Generalitat.
Las dos notas reflejan la tensión vivida entre ambos ejecutivos por la fórmula de concretar un encuentro entre Sánchez y Torra, enmarcado en la reunión del Consejo de Ministros que se celebrará este viernes en Barcelona.
La Generalitat, desde el principio, pidió una reunión entre ambos Gobiernos, a lo que se opuso radicalmente el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez. Y, posteriormente, puso sobre la mesa que al encuentro entre presidentes le acompañaran reuniones entre otros ministros.
La vicepresidenta estuvo negociando toda la semana esta segunda fórmula, para concretarla finalmente en dos reuniones: la de la vicepresidenta con su homólogo catalán, y la del la ministra Batet con el consellera de Presidencia de la Generalitat.
Según fuentes consultadas, desde el Gobierno catalán se intentó una reuión con más ministros y especial interés tenían en la presencia de la titular de Justicia, María Dolores Delgado, al objeto de abordar el asunto de los presos independentistas, pero el Gobierno central se negó en rotundo a esta posibilidad.
El encuentro en el Palacio de Pedralbes está previsto a las 19:00 horas de este jueves y no está prevista la comparecencia ante la prensa de los dos presidentes.
