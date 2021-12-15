Estás leyendo: Debate del Institut Sobiranies y 'Público' sobre la democratización del Estado

¿Se puede democratizar el Estado? ¿Qué alianzas son necesarias para hacerlo? ¿Y qué acciones? Estas son algunas de las cuestiones que se plantearán en el debate creado por el Institut Sobiranies en colaboración con 'Público'.

Pablo Iglesias, exvicepresidente del Gobierno, Xavier Doménech, exportavoz de En Comú Podem en el Congreso, y Ester Capella, delegada del Govern de la Generalitat de Catalunya, debaten este miércoles a las 20.00 horas sobre cuestiones como la democratización del estado y alianzas políticas en el acto creado por el Institut Sobiranies en colaboración con Público.

