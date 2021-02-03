Estás leyendo: La ministra de Trabajo y los líderes de UGT y CCOO participan en un debate en 'Público' sobre la reforma laboral

El coloquio se emite en directo en Público TV este jueves a las 18.00 horas y lo modera Virginia Pérez Alonso.

El debate de Espacio Público sobre el futuro del mundo laboral. PÚBLICO

La fundación Espacio Público celebra desde las 18.00 horas de este jueves un debate abierto sobre los cambios en el mundo del trabajo y la modernización de las relaciones laborales en el marco de la reforma laboral que, desde el Ministerio de Trabajo, se pretende abordar en los próximos meses.

El debate cuenta con cuatro participantes de primerísimo nivel, tanto por su responsabilidad en el mundo del trabajo como por su nivel de conocimiento: Yolanda Díaz, ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Unai Sordo, secretario general de CCOO, Antoni Ferrer, senador y secretario ejecutivo de Empleo y Relaciones Laborales de la CEF-PSOE y Pepe Álvarez, secretario general de UGT. 

El debate es moderado por la directora de PúblicoVirginia Pérez Alonso, y se puede seguir en directo a través de Público TV.

El debate abierto, al que se puede acceder también a través de la portada de Público, trata la situación actual de las relaciones laborales entre trabajadores y empresarios y analiza los puntos flacos de la actual legislación laboral de la mano de expertos como Antonio González, vicepresidente segundo de Economistas Frente a la Crisis, o Ignacio Muro Benayas, presidente de la Plataforma por la Democracia Económica.

