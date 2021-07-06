Estás leyendo: Los grupos soberanistas instan al Gobierno a prorrogar hasta diciembre de 2021 la prohibición de los desahucios

Derecho a la vivienda Los grupos soberanistas instan al Gobierno a prorrogar hasta diciembre de 2021 la prohibición de los desahucios

"Es necesario ofrecer una respuesta en materia de vivienda que ofrezca estabilidad e impida el empeoramiento de la lacra del sinhogarismo", explican las fuerzas firmantes de la PNL.

15/06/2021.- Concentración en Barcelona tras el suicidio de un hombre cuando iba a ser desahuciado. Pau Venteo / Europa Press
Concentración en Barcelona tras el suicidio de un hombre cuando iba a ser desahuciado. Pau Venteo / Europa Press

MADRID

ERC, EH Bildu, Junts, Pdecat, CUP, BNG y Compromís han registrado este martes una proposición no de ley para instar al Gobierno a prorrogar, como mínimo hasta diciembre de 2021, la suspensión del procedimiento de desahucio y de los lanzamientos para hogares vulnerables sin alternativa habitacional, una medida que expira el próximo 9 de agosto.

Para hacer frente a las situaciones de vulnerabilidad social y económicas derivadas de las consecuencias provocadas por la pandemia, el Ejecutivo de coalición adoptó medidas como la suspensión de los procedimientos y lanzamientos de vivienda en situaciones de vulnerabilidad, incluidos los que no tienen contrato, y la moratoria del pago y quitas del 50% de las rentas, si los arrendadores son grandes tenedores (diez o más viviendas) o entidades públicas.

Con el fin del estado de alarma, el Gobierno acordó prorrogar el decreto hasta agosto de 2021, aunque Unidas Podemos quería que el plazo se extendiera hasta diciembre. De este modo, los firmantes recuerdan en su proposición no de ley que, llegados al mes de julio, "la situación de vulnerabilidad de muchas personas y familias ha empeorado por la pérdida de empleo, el cierre de negocios, el aumento de la precariedad o la disminución de la facturación".

Por ello, resulta "imprescindible ampliar y extender" esta medida de "mínimos" adoptada por el Gobierno. "Es necesario ofrecer una respuesta en materia de vivienda que ofrezca estabilidad e impida el empeoramiento de la lacra del sinhogarismo", rematan las fuerzas soberanistas con representación en la Cámara Baja. 

