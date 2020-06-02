madrid
Las comunidades autónomas podrán determinar la movilidad entre sus provincias en la fase 3 de la desescalada, pero el traslado entre distintas comunidades autónomas no se producirá hasta que se alcance la "nueva normalidad", según el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa.
En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Illa ha precisado que las autonomías pasarán a tener "gobernanza plena" en la fase 3, por lo que podrán decidir si permiten la movilidad entre las unidades territoriales de su propia comunidad.
También serán las comunidades las que propongan y decidan su progreso a la llamada "nueva normalidad", "momento en el que se puede dar la movilidad" entre las distintas comunidades autónomas. "Corresponde a los presidentes de las comunidades autónomas la adopción del pase a la nueva normalidad", ha subrayado.
Illa ha insistido en que es "imprescindible seguir a rajatabla" las recomendaciones de higiene y protección y ha adelantado que la obligación del uso de la mascarilla seguirá vigente cuando se alcance la nueva normalidad, al igual que será aún esencial mantener la distancia de seguridad de dos metros para evitar contagios.
El titular de Sanidad ha avanzado que el Gobierno está buscando el "instrumento jurídico más apropiado para preservar" durante la nueva normalidad "todo lo necesario" para evitar contagios.
Ha precisado, además, que la desescalada no se ha acelerado hasta la fecha, puesto que se han mantenido los plazos de 14 días y evaluado la evolución de la epidemia para permitir los cambios de fase.
