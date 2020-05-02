madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este sábado que las mascarillas serán obligatorios en el transporte público a partir del lunes, día 4 de mayo.
Sánchez insistió que este lunes se empezarán a repartir seis millones de mascarillas en los principales nudos de transporte público, otros sietes millones los recibirá la Federación Española de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP) para su distribución y otro millón y medio irán a organizaciones sociales como Cáritas, Cruz Roja o el Comité Español de Representantes de Personas con Discapacidad.
El Gobierno ha tenido un gran debate sobre la obligatoriedad de las mascarillas que, inicialmente, no quiso hacerlas obligatorias aunque sí las aconsejó como "altamente recomendables". Sánchez justificó el cambio por el consejo del equipo técnico.
Además, reiteró las medidas ya anunciadas en la fase cero en la que entrará todo el país a partir del 4 de mayo. Desde esta fecha se podrá ir a recoger comida en los restaurantes y cafeterías; y podrán abrir librerías, ferreterías, peluquerías y talleres de arreglo de ropa y calzado que podrán atender al público con previa cita y de forma individual. Además, se autorizarán los entrenamiento a deportistas profesionales.
Librerías, ferreterías, peluquerías y talleres de arreglo de ropa y calzado podrán abrir a partir del lunes
Además, cuatro islas pasarán este lunes directamente a fase uno (Formentera, Hierro, La Gomera y La Graciosa) beneficiándose de las medidas de mayor alivio que se contemplan en dicha fase, a la que podrán acceder las comunidades autónomas que cumplan los requisitos marcados a partir del 11 de mayo.
