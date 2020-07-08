Detenidos dos mandos de la Guardia Civil por amaños en contratos de uniformes

MADRID
La Unidad de Asuntos Internos de la Guardia Civil ha detenido a un coronel y a un teniente coronel por presuntos amaños en los contratos de los uniformes del cuerpo, según han informado fuentes cercanas a la investigación.
Se trata de dos responsables del Servicio de Contratación del instituto armado, han precisado las fuentes, que han indicado que en la operación "Grapa" han sido arrestadas otras cinco personas, entre ellas un subteniente del cuerpo.
Esta intervención está relacionada con la llevada a cabo en 2017, cuando fueron detenidas catorce personas, la mayoría funcionarios, por amañar contratos públicos tanto en la Dirección General de la Policía como en la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT).
De esos catorce detenidos, seis eran funcionarios de la Policía -no todos agentes del cuerpo-, uno de la DGT y otros siete empresarios que se habrían beneficiado de contratos urdidos por una trama que favorecía adjudicaciones a cambio de dinero o pagos en especie.
Tras esa operación de 2017, la Fiscalía Anticorrupción siguió con las pesquisas. También la Unidad de Asuntos Internos de la Guardia Civil investigó estos hechos y detectó diversas anomalías que han llevado al arresto de estos mandos del cuerpo.
En el marco de esta operación, desarrollada este miércoles por la mañana, se han efectuado ocho registros, la mayoría de ellos en la Comunidad de Madrid, practicados por Asuntos Internos por orden de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción y del Juzgado de Instrucción número 50 de Madrid, según las fuentes consultadas.
Las pesquisas de los investigadores se centran en el presunto amaño de concursos públicos en la Dirección General de la Guardia Civil, donde un grupo de funcionarios presuntamente habría actuado en connivencia con empresas que resultaban beneficiarias de adjudicaciones de diversos contratos, entre ellos de uniformes del cuerpo.
Los hechos investigados podrían ser constitutivos de presuntos delitos de organización criminal, tráfico de influencias, malversación, fraude a las administraciones públicas, negociaciones prohibidas a funcionarios públicos, prevaricación, cohecho y blanqueo de capitales, según las fuentes.
