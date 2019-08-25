Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Detienen al dirigente de Sortu Joseba Álvarez en un control en Francia

Sobre él pesaba una orden de expulsión de Francia durante un mes de la que, al parecer, no tenía conocimiento. El histórico militante de la izquierda abertzale se encuentra a la espera de un juicio rápido que podría tener lugar este mismo domingo 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Sortu Joseba Álvarez en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

El dirigente de Sortu Joseba Álvarez en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

El dirigente de Sortu Joseba Álvarez ha sido detenido en un control policial establecido en Francia, según han informado a Efe fuentes de esta formación política.

Las mismas fuentes han precisado que Álvarez fue detenido en este control el pasado sábado porque sobre él pesaba una orden de expulsión de Francia durante un mes de la que, al parecer, no tenía conocimiento.

Las fuentes han precisado que el histórico militante de la izquierda abertzale se encuentra a la espera de un juicio rápido que podría tener lugar este mismo domingo, por lo que se espera que sea expulsado del país vecino en las próximas horas.

Tras conocer el arresto de Álvarez, quien el pasado sábado tomó parte en la manifestación contra el G7 que unió las localidades de Hendaya con Irún (Gipuzkoa), Sortu ha criticado en su cuenta de Twitter, "la militarización y ocupación policial" a ambos lados de la frontera francoespañola "con la excusa" de la cumbre del G7.

"Denunciamos las decenas de detenciones practicadas, entre otras la del miembro de Sortu Joseba Álvarez. Exigimos la inmediata puesta en libertad de todas. La protesta es un derecho, no un delito", señala Sortu.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad