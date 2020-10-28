madridActualizado:
La Guardia Civil ha detenido al exconseller de ERC Xavier Vendrell, al empresario Oriol Soler y al exalto cargo de CDC David Madí en el marco de una investigación judicial por supuesto desvío de fondos para financiar los gastos del expresidente Carles Puigdemont en Waterloo. La Guardia Civil también ha detenido también a Josep Lluís Alay, jefe de la oficina de Carles Puigdemont.
Según ha adelantado El Confidencial y han confirmado a Efe fuentes de la investigación, la operación, en la que no se descartan más detenciones, se enmarca en una pieza separada de la causa abierta por el titular del juzgado de instrucción 1 de Barcelona, Joaquin Aguirre, sobre el supuesto desvío de fondos a fundaciones afines a CDC de subvenciones públicas, entre ellas las otorgadas por la Diputación de Barcelona.
Fuentes de JxCat han confirmado a Efe que entre los arrestados en esta operación se encuentra también el historiador Josep Lluís Alay, que ostenta el cargo de jefe de la oficina del expresidente de la Generalitat huido en Bélgica.
A raíz de esas pesquisas, el juez investiga si la supuesta trama desvió dinero público para costear gastos en Waterloo (Bélgica) del expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont.
