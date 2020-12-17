madridActualizado:
La reunión celebrada este jueves entre el Ministerio de Inclusión y Seguridad Social con los sindicatos acabó sin apenas avances y sólo se habló del marco de negociación, aunque durante el encuentro se desveló que la intención del Gobierno es plantear un nuevo sistema para la revalorización de las pensiones.
Según fuentes sindicales, así se les trasladó en el encuentro sin muchas precisiones de cómo sería ese sistema, pero desde UGT y CCOO se les contestó que, en principio, ese nuevo planteamiento iba en contra de los criterios del Pacto de Toledo, que dice que la referencia para la revaloración de las pensiones debe ser el Índice de Precios al Consumo (IPC).
En cuanto a la propuesta de elevar a 35 años el periodo de cotizaciones para calcular la pensión, no se llegó a plantear en la reunión por parte del Ministerio, según las citadas fuentes, y tampoco se dio ninguna explicación sobre este asunto.
Pero desde los sindicato sí se ha hecho constar la queja de que se lancen estos globos sonda, que crean incertidumbre y malestar.
La reunión apenas tuvo más avances concretos, más allá de exposiciones generales por ambas partes, que acordaron continuar los trabajos el próximo lunes y fijar un calendario intenso de encuentros para intentar llegar a un acuerdo.
Fuentes sindicales apuntaron que la reunión ha sido muy preliminar y esperarán a ver más concreciones por parte del Ministerio, aunque no ocultaron que la negociación no ha empezado con buen pie.
