La ministra de Trabajo afirma que este mecanismo de protección social "vino para quedarse" y "si es necesario que continúe, va a continuar". 

El presidente del Gobierno de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres, y la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, firman este jueves el acuerdo que regula las actuaciones que va a financiar el Estado en las islas con cargo a los 42 millones de euros del Plan Integral de Empleo de Canarias de 2021. Miguel Barreto / EFE

La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, ha asegurado este jueves que habrá una nueva prórroga de los expedientes de regulación temporal de empleo (ERTE) en septiembre si la situación económica así lo aconseja.

Díaz, tras firmar el convenio del Plan Integral de Empleo de Canarias de 2021, ha lanzado un mensaje de tranquilidad y confianza, en el sentido de que este mecanismo de protección social "vino para quedarse" y "si es necesario que continúe, va a continuar".

Ha hecho votos por que en septiembre España y Canarias estén "en otra coyuntura económica", sobre lo cual ha dicho que pese a ser "una mujer prudente", los datos apuntan a una "tendencia moderadamente positiva", mientras que el proceso de vacunación está siendo "muy intenso" y va "muy bien".

Pero ha insistido en que "si fuese necesario mantener este mecanismo (los ERTE), se va a mantener. No hay mejor política social", ha remachado.

La ministra ha avanzado que antes de septiembre los miembros de la comisión tripartita se volverán a sentar para examinar los datos desagregados por comunidades autónomas y sectores productivos y para "analizar si es necesario mantener el mejor mecanismo de protección social de la historia" de España. 

