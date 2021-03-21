Estás leyendo: Diez afiliados disputarán en primarias a Bal la candidatura de Cs para las elecciones del 4M

Público
Público

Diez afiliados disputarán en primarias a Bal la candidatura de Cs para las elecciones del 4M

El ganador sustituirá a Ignacio Aguado como candidato de la formación a la Asamblea de Madrid.

El portavoz adjunto del grupo parlamentario de Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal, ofrece una rueda de prensa en Madrid este miércoles 10 de marzo.
El portavoz adjunto del grupo parlamentario de Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal, ofrece una rueda de prensa en Madrid este miércoles 10 de marzo. Mariscal / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Once afiliados han presentado su candidatura a las primarias de Ciudadanos (Cs) para postularse para liderar la lista de la formación a las elecciones del 4 de mayo en la Comunidad de Madrid, a las que aspirará el portavoz oficial del partido, Edmundo Bal.

El plazo para la presentación de candidaturas ya ha concluido y, tras la supervisión de la Comisión de Garantías al proceso de postulación, son once los aspirantes a liderar la lista de la formación naranja a las elecciones autonómicas.

Además de Bal, también había presentado su candidatura este sábado la edil de Seguridad Ciudadana, Deportes y Comunicación de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Galapagar, Mercedes Nuño Masip.

Asimismo, se ha postulado a participar en el proceso de primarias Juan Manuel Bornes González (Fuenlabrada), Alberto Pulido Ruiz (Ciudad Lineal), Fernando Castellano Martín (Alcorcón), Luis Yubero Macua (Villalbilla), Alberto Díaz del Río García (Fuencarral-El Pardo) Antonio Urbina Barba (Vicálvaro) Cesar Gutiérrez Calvo (MAD-San Blas-Canillejas), Carlos Álvarez de Toledo Larios (Moncloa-Aravaca) y Enrique Boto (Moncloa-Aravaca).

El proceso de votación de primarias se abrirá mañana, domingo, a las 20.00 horas, y los afiliados con una antigüedad de al menos 6 meses podrán votar de forma telemática a través del Espacio Naranja, hasta el lunes 22 de marzo a las 20.00.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público