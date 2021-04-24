Estás leyendo: Dimite el líder de Ciudadanos en Soria tras ser cazado en una fiesta ilegal en su restaurante con Leticia Sabater

La celebración tuvo lugar en un local de Medinaceli a la que acudió la cantante y el teniente alcalde de Medinaceli, del PP.

Rubén Morales, coordinador de Ciudadanos en Soria, entrevistado por la televisión local.
Rubén Morales, coordinador de Ciudadanos en Soria, entrevistado por la televisión local. Soria TV / EP

El coordinador de la agrupación local de Ciudadanos en Soria, Rubén Morales, ha dimitido de este cargo tras conocerse que organizó una fiesta ilegal celebrada a finales de marzo en un restaurante de Medinaceli de su propiedad, a la que también acudió la presentadora y cantante Leticia Sabater.

La fiesta se celebró el pasado 27 de marzo, aunque no ha trascendido hasta esta semana al difundirse un vídeo en las redes sociales en el que se puede comprobar la presencia en un bar de una veintena de personas, la mayoría sin mascarilla y sin respetar la distancia de seguridad.

La formación naranja ha aceptado la dimisión de Rubén Morales y ha recordado que las restricciones sanitarias (higiene de manos, distancia de seguridad, uso de mascarillas o la limitación de aforos) tienen como objetivo contener la dispersión de la pandemia y son de obligado cumplimiento para todos los ciudadanos, sin excepción.

"Los cargos políticos, ya sean públicos u orgánicos o de una u otra formación, tienen además la responsabilidad de ser ejemplares", ha subrayado.

Ciudadanos ha avanzado en un comunicado que mantendrá su actividad política y social en la ciudad de Soria a través de su Comité Provincial y de sus cargos institucionales.

Según el Diario de Castilla y León, en la fiesta ilegal también estaban presentes responsables del PP y de Ciudadanos. Entre la veintena de invitados, además de Leticia Sabater, figuraba el teniente de alcalde de Medinaceli, José Soriano, del Partido Popular.

