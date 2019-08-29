Público
Unidas Podemos La diputada Raquel Romero será la consejera de Podemos en el Gobierno de La Rioja

El Equipo Técnico de Podemos La Rioja designó como consejera a la secretaria del Grupo Municipal de Unidas Podemos en Logroño, Nazaret Martín, pero anoche comunicó que renunciaba a formar parte del Gobierno regional al no poder conciliar su vida personal, familiar y laboral.

La diputada de Podemos en La Rioja, Raquel Romero. EFE

La diputada de Podemos La Rioja, Raquel Romero, es la consejera de Participación, Derechos Humanos y Cooperación en el Gobierno riojano de coalición que lidera la socialista Concha Andreu.

Andreu, quien ha tomado posesión de su cargo este jueves, ha dado a conocer esta tarde la composición y estructura de su Gobierno, formado por PSOE y Podemos-Equo, con el apoyo externo de IU, que es paritario y en el que la formación morada ocupa una de las nueve Consejerías.

El pasado 24 de agosto, el Equipo Técnico de Podemos La Rioja -órgano de dirección del partido morado en esta región- designó como consejera a la secretaria del Grupo Municipal de Unidas Podemos en Logroño, Nazaret Martín, pero anoche comunicó que renunciaba a formar parte del Gobierno regional al no poder conciliar su vida personal, familiar y laboral.

El Equipo Técnico, en una reunión extraordinaria celebrada una hora antes de la toma de posesión de Andreu, ha propuesto a Amalia Revuelta, funcionaria de la Consejería de Hacienda del Gobierno regional, como consejera en representación de Podemos, lo que debía ser ratificado por la nueva presidenta del Ejecutivo riojano.

Sin embargo, Romero ha señalado, tras el acto de la toma de posesión, que ella no daba validez a esa reunión del Equipo Técnico y que se había convocado "a sabiendas" de que ella no podía asistir.

Finalmente, la nueva presidenta regional ha dado a conocer que en su gobierno estará Raquel Romero.

