El Sindicato de Inquilinas convoca concentraciones en diferentes ciudades de España para proteger la norma catalana

Convocatoria de la concentración en la sede del PSOE
Convocatoria de la concentración en la sede del PSOE. ARCHIVO

MADRID

El Sindicato de Inquilinas ha convocado caceroladas en diferentes ciudades de España este lunes para pedir al Gobierno que no tumbe la ley de regulación de los alquileres en Catalunya.

Puedes seguir la concentración de Madrid aquí:

