Estás leyendo: Directo: cuarta Asamblea ciudadana de Podemos

Público
Público

Asamblea Podemos Directo: cuarta Asamblea ciudadana de Podemos

IV Asamblea de Podemos
Asistentes a la IV Asamblea de Podemos celebrada este sábado en la localidad madrileña de Alcorcón. Fernando Alvarado / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público