Estás leyendo: En directo, plataformas anti-desahucios exigen que las viviendas de la Sareb sean parque de vivienda pública

Público
Público

En directo, plataformas anti-desahucios exigen que las viviendas de la Sareb sean parque de vivienda pública

Plataformas anti desahucios, grupos de Stop Desahucios y el Sindicato de Inquilinos de Madrid exigen que las viviendas de la Sareb pasen a formar parte del parque de vivienda pública y se incluyan en la Ley de Vivienda. 

Paralizado el desahucio de una familia en Astillero
Pancarta de Stop Desahucios - PÚBLICO // ARCHIVO  .

MADRID

Actualizado:

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público