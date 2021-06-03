Estás leyendo: Presentación del libro 'El Guti. L'optimisme de la voluntat' de Txema Castiella

Orencio Osuna, Alonso Puerta, José María Gil-Robles y Aina Vidal participan en Madrid en la presentación de esta obra que contará con la presencia del autor y que puede seguirse en directo en Público

Portada del libro 'El Guti. L'optimisme de la voluntat' de Txema Castiella.
Portada del libro 'El Guti. L'optimisme de la voluntat' de Txema Castiella. Edicions 62

Madrid

Desde el Centre Cultural - Llibreria Blanquerna en Madrid, el director de la Fundación Espacio Público, Orencio Osuna, el presidente de la Fundación Indalecio Prieto, Alonso Puerta, el expresidente del Parlamento Europeo y abogado, José María Gil-Robles, y la portavoz adjunta de En Comú Podem en el Congreso de los Diputados, Aina Vidal, participan en la presentación del libro El Guti. L'optimisme de la voluntat de Txema Castiella.

El evento puede seguirse en directo en Público.

