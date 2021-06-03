MadridActualizado:
Desde el Centre Cultural - Llibreria Blanquerna en Madrid, el director de la Fundación Espacio Público, Orencio Osuna, el presidente de la Fundación Indalecio Prieto, Alonso Puerta, el expresidente del Parlamento Europeo y abogado, José María Gil-Robles, y la portavoz adjunta de En Comú Podem en el Congreso de los Diputados, Aina Vidal, participan en la presentación del libro El Guti. L'optimisme de la voluntat de Txema Castiella.
El evento puede seguirse en directo en Público.
