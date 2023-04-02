Newsletters

Directo | Yolanda Díaz presenta su candidatura con Sumar

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, en un acto de Sumar en Las Palmas.
La vicepresidenta del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, en un acto de Sumar en Las Palmas. Ángel Medina G. / EFE

MADRID

Yolanda Díaz, vicepresidenta del Gobierno, presenta este domingo su candidatura con Sumar. Síguelo con esta señal en directo.

